Fewer empties, steady trade: Oakland port’s volume shift

The Port of Oakland handled 182,879 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, a gain of 2.2% from September 2025 as full-container activity steadied amid a rebalancing of global shipping.

Loaded imports were up 0.9% and loaded exports were off 0.7% from the same month a year ago. The port attributed the overall 5.5% decline in annual volume to the processing of 24% fewer empty containers y/y in October.

“That reflects changes in how shipping lines are managing their equipment – not a slowdown in cargo demand,” the port said in a release.

Carriers shifted some tonnage and adjusted rotations to minimize their exposure ahead of the Oct. 14 imposition of expensive U.S. port fees on Chinese ships. Beijing and Washington have since announced a one-year pause in the fees as part of a broader trade agreement.