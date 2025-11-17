CMA CGM profit collapses on ocean ‘slowdown’

CMA CGM on Monday said group net income fell 72.6% to $749 million from $2.73 billion on revenue down 11.3% to $14.042 billion from $15.834 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The privately-held company headquartered in Marseilles said results were “significantly impacted” by geopolitics and trade tensions centered in the United States with a corresponding “slowdown in maritime activity”.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization (EBITDA, or operating earnings) totaled $2.995 billion, a decline of 40.5% from $4.964 billion.

The world’s third-largest container carrier noted improvement from the second quarter when trade between China and the U.S. came to a virtual standstill amid a heightening of the trans-Pacific tariff war. Red Sea disruptions continue to pose operational challenges, the company said in an earnings release.