Rare October as container volumes, China recovery diverge

In October U.S. container imports totaled 2,306,687 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), off 0.1% from September and below the 2.4 million–2.6 million range of historic peak season volumes.

It’s only the second October in the past decade to show a month-over-month decline, logistics software specialist Descartes said in a report, as importers tread cautiously amid shifting trade and economic conditions and likely tariff-fueled frontloading earlier in the year.

Imports from China posted a modest recovery from losses in September and August, up 5.4%, although year-to-date volumes are 16.3% below 2024’s record pace.

Major gateways saw slight seasonal increases in transit delays but throughput remained stable without systemic congestion. Ocean carriers continue to divert away from the Red Sea around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks to voyages.