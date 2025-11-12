Ocean rates tested by capacity conundrum

Major liner operators are pulling levers in an effort to manage capacity as economic uncertainty in the world’s biggest market undercuts demand on the benchmark eastbound trans-Pacific trade lane.

The Freightos Baltic Index saw Asia-U.S. West Coast rates climb 48% in the latest week to $2,958 per forty foot equivalent unit, mostly on general rate increases (GRIs) that took effect Nov. 1.

But in the peculiar yes-no world of seafreight pricing, current daily rates are trending down slightly while rates to the East Coast remained about even with October levels, said Freightos analyst Judah Levine in a note to clients.

“There are reports indicating prices could fall back to their late October levels soon, which were themselves pushed up from year lows hit in early October via GRIs,” Levine wrote, noting that some carriers announced additional blanked sailings this month, “to keep rates from backsliding to recent lows.”