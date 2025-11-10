Suez Canal, ocean lines discuss return of global shipping

Officials from Egypt and major shipping lines met for discussions regarding a return of global shipping to the beleaguered Suez Canal trade route.

Ossama Rabiee, chairman of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, last week met with representatives of 20 shipping lines and agencies to discuss developments in the Red Sea and their impact on global trade transiting through the Canal and the maritime transport market.

The summit at authority headquarters, which was also attended by several members of the agency’s board of directors, was the latest in a series of periodic meetings held by the agency to consult on sailing plans and schedules.

The meeting came as Egypt looks to recover from severe double-digit declines in toll revenues since late 2023 after attacks on merchant shipping by Houthi militia based in Yemen. The violence forced the largest cargo lines to divert services away from the Suez route and on longer, more expensive voyages connecting Asia with ports in Europe, the Mediterranean and the United States.