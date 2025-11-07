Retailers expect container import decline to accelerate in ’26

Stores and warehouses are full of holiday merchandise after tariff anxiety led shippers to bring in goods earlier than usual, a retail trade group said, but warned declining container imports through U.S. ports are expected to accelerate in 2026.

The National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates said that the latest data on U.S. ports volume covered by the Global Port Tracker totaled 2.1 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in September, off 9.3% from August and 7.4% lower year-on-year.

The NRF forecast calls for October volume of 1.99 million TEUs, a decrease of 11.5% y/y, and November volume of 1.85 million TEUs, down 14.4%. Expected December traffic is forecast at 1.75 million TEUs, down 17.9%.

SONAR index shows the decline of inbound containers since the early peak in July.

“Following July’s peak of 2.39 million TEUs, November and December would be the slowest months of the year,” the NRF said in a release. “And December would be the slowest month since 1.62 million TEUs in March 2023.”

Those comparisons came against record volumes in some 2024 months as shippers also brought goods forward then, ahead of an October strike by union dockworkers at East Coast ports.