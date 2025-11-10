US suspends port fees on Chinese ships

The United States Trade Representative on Sunday officially announced the one-year suspension of port fees on China-built cargo ships docking at American ports.

The announcement came just days after USTR in an unusual move gave the public all of one day to submit comments on the proposal.

The fees, which went into effect Oct. 14, followed an investigation begun under the Biden administration that found China used unfair trade practices and other advantages to build a dominant position in shipbuilding. The U.S. dunned vessels built at Chinese shipyards at the rate of $50 per net ton per voyage, meaning large ships could be liable for millions of dollars in fees for a typical rotation.

“The action will be suspended for one year, and as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 10, 2025,” USTR said in a formal notice.