Freightos brand adopts Visa/Transcard payment financing tool

Visa and Transcard, which operates an all-in-one platform that enables companies to make, receive and manage all payments directly within their internal systems, are partnering to offer immediate freight financing to forwarders when making payments on the WebCargo air cargo booking platform from Freightos.

The product is designed to give WebCargo users quick access to working capital with flexible credit terms so they can pay for airline cargo reservations. The financing component, which works like a line of credit, is embedded within the automated payment workflow. The product is made possible by combining Visa’s global card settlement system with Transcard’s middleware payment technology, the companies said in a news release on Tuesday.

Carriers benefit by receiving assurance of payment on the original invoice.

WebCargo provides multi-party rate management, quoting, instant carrier pricing and booking for airlines and forwarders. It also has tools that let forwarders extend service to shippers.