DHL Forwarding chief Robertson put in charge of group digital strategy

DHL Global Forwarding on Friday announced strategic leadership changes aimed at accelerating digital innovation and enhancing operational responsiveness in the Americas region.
The company has introduced a new Accelerated Digitalization structure to scale digital capabilities and deploy AI-powered solutions. Tim Robertson, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Americas, has been appointed executive vice president, Accelerated Digitalization.
Areas of focus will include the accelerated transformation of DHL Global Forwarding service centers for back-office operations, the deployment of AI-powered customs clearance globally, and the launch of a digital concept to support the requirements of small and medium-sized business customers.
In a major regional shift, the Americas region has been split into two distinct sub-regions to increase responsiveness to changing customer needs. Michael Young, CEO DHL Global Forwarding USA, will lead the North America (USA and Canada) organization. Erik Meade, managing director DHL Global Forwarding Mexico, will head Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, the Caribbean, and Southern Spanish-speaking Americas).
“By doubling down on digitalization and providing dedicated board-level focus on North America and Latin America, we aim to sharpen our execution and deliver on our growth ambitions. The appointment of Tim Robertson, an experienced executive with deep expertise in strategic management, operations, IT, and business process optimization, is a major step forward. Michael Young brings over 30 years of leadership experience across global markets, with a strong track record in customer engagement and commercial strategy. Erik Meade has demonstrated exceptional leadership in Latin America, combining an entrepreneurial approach with operational excellence and a deep understanding of customer needs in fast-growing markets within this important region. All three bring the expertise and energy we need to unlock growth opportunities in this fast-changing marketplace and to help lead our great team of forwarders to success,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.
The new changes will take effect on Dec. 1.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
RELATED STORIES:
DHL surges customs agent hiring as new tariffs confuse importers