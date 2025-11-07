Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
DHL Forwarding chief Robertson put in charge of group digital strategy

Freight unit divides Americas organization into separate regions

Eric Kulisch
A DHL Global Forwarding employee attaches a smart tracking device to a shipping crate. (Photo: DHL Group)
Key Takeaways:

  • DHL Global Forwarding has announced strategic leadership changes in the Americas, effective December 1st, to accelerate digital innovation and enhance operational responsiveness.
  • A new "Accelerated Digitalization" structure has been introduced, with Tim Robertson appointed as EVP, focused on scaling digital capabilities, deploying AI solutions (including AI-powered customs clearance), and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.
  • The Americas region has been split into two distinct sub-regions: North America (USA and Canada), led by Michael Young, and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, the Caribbean, and Southern Spanish-speaking Americas), led by Erik Meade, to increase responsiveness to customer needs.
DHL Global Forwarding on Friday announced strategic leadership changes aimed at accelerating digital innovation and enhancing operational responsiveness in the Americas region.

The company has introduced a new Accelerated Digitalization structure to scale digital capabilities and deploy AI-powered solutions. Tim Robertson, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Americas, has been appointed executive vice president, Accelerated Digitalization.

Areas of focus will include the accelerated transformation of DHL Global Forwarding service centers for back-office operations, the deployment of AI-powered customs clearance globally, and the launch of a digital concept to support the requirements of small and medium-sized business customers. 

In a major regional shift, the Americas region has been split into two distinct sub-regions to increase responsiveness to changing customer needs. Michael Young, CEO DHL Global Forwarding USA, will lead the North America (USA and Canada) organization. Erik Meade, managing director DHL Global Forwarding Mexico, will head Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, the Caribbean, and Southern Spanish-speaking Americas).

“By doubling down on digitalization and providing dedicated board-level focus on North America and Latin America, we aim to sharpen our execution and deliver on our growth ambitions. The appointment of Tim Robertson, an experienced executive with deep expertise in strategic management, operations, IT, and business process optimization, is a major step forward. Michael Young brings over 30 years of leadership experience across global markets, with a strong track record in customer engagement and commercial strategy. Erik Meade has demonstrated exceptional leadership in Latin America, combining an entrepreneurial approach with operational excellence and a deep understanding of customer needs in fast-growing markets within this important region. All three bring the expertise and energy we need to unlock growth opportunities in this fast-changing marketplace and to help lead our great team of forwarders to success,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.

The new changes will take effect on Dec. 1.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com