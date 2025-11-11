Container imports off 17.6% at leading US port

The Port of Long Beach is moving containerized cargo ahead of the record-setting pace achieved in 2024 despite weaker demand that saw October volumes drop by nearly 20% from a year ago.

The hub, which along with the Port of Los Angeles forms the San Pedro port complex, the nation’s busiest, moved a total 839,671 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, down 14.9% from October 2024 – the strongest month in its 114-year history.

Imports declined 17.6% to 401,915 TEUs and exports dropped 11.5% to 99,817 TEUs. Empty containers, an indicator of future import shipments, decreased 12.6% to 337,940 TEUs.

Long Beach has moved 8,229,916 TEUs through the first 10 months of 2025, ahead 4.1% y/y and on pace to better 2024’s all-time record volume of more than 9.6 million TEUs.