Looted barge returns: Brooklyn Bridge’s unexpected journey

A U.S.-flag barge that was looted after it ran aground in the Bahamas is on the way back to its home port in Jacksonville, Fla.

Trailer Bridge on Sunday said that the Brooklyn Bridge, which operates in Jones Act service between the United States and Puerto Rico, was underway after a second inspection by divers confirmed no damage and regulatory approval to sail.

“We are profoundly grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy and others who took quick action to help ensure our safety and establish a presence of Bahamian police to secure the barge and what was left of the cargo,” said Trailer Bridge Chief Executive Mitch Luciano, in a statement.

The company said that the barge loaded with containerized cargo including food, household goods, electronics and medical equipment encountered severe winds enroute to Puerto Rico Nov. 11. A tow wire failed and the vessel ran aground off the coast of the Bahamas.