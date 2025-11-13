Trade volatility hits Hapag-Lloyd profits

Hapag-Lloyd said nine-month profits fell as global trade disputes led to uneven demand and depressed freight rates.

While overall revenue for the German ocean carrier improved to $16.05 billion from $15.28 billion in the same period a year ago, group profit fell to $946 million from $1.83 billion.

“In the third quarter of 2025, the earnings improved compared with the second quarter but remained significantly below prior-year due to low freight rates and upward cost pressure,” the company (HLAG.DE) said in a release.

Lower group pre-tax (EBITDA) and operating (EBIT) earnings pushed margins down to 17% and 6%, respectively, from 24% and 13% a year ago.