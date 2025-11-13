Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Trade volatility hits Hapag-Lloyd profits

Gemini alliance with Maersk drove Asia volume up by 19%

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hapag-Lloyd's nine-month profits significantly dropped to $946 million from $1.83 billion, despite an increase in overall revenue and transport volumes.
  • The profit decline was driven by depressed freight rates, upward cost pressures, global trade disputes, and expenses related to the new Gemini alliance and port congestion, leading to compressed profit margins.
Hapag-Lloyd said nine-month profits fell as global trade disputes led to uneven demand and depressed freight rates.

While overall revenue for the German ocean carrier improved to $16.05 billion from $15.28 billion in the same period a year ago, group profit fell to $946 million from $1.83 billion. 

“In the third quarter of 2025, the earnings improved compared with the second quarter but remained significantly below prior-year due to low freight rates and upward cost pressure,” the company (HLAG.DE) said in a release.

Lower group pre-tax (EBITDA) and operating (EBIT) earnings pushed margins down to 17% and 6%, respectively, from 24% and 13% a year ago.  

Liner shipping revenue increased to $15.7 billion from $14.9 billion y/y on a 9% improvement in transport volumes to 10.2 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) from 9.3 million TEUs, mainly on growth in east-west trades. 

Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) inaugurated the Gemini alliance of joint services in 2025. The partnership helped grow the former’s Asia volume by 19.2%. 

But the world’s fifth-largest container carrier said liner EBITDA and EBIT margins dropped to 15.5% and 4%. Maersk by comparison reported margins of 19.5% and 6.2% in the recent quarter. Network transition and start-up costs for Gemini, and congestion related costs in various parts of the world hit margins, the carrier said.

The average freight rate was $1,397 per TEU, down 4.8% from $1,467 the year prior on volume that was 6.1% higher. By comparison, global volume improved by 3.7% in the third quarter. 

Hapag-Lloyd narrowed its full-year EBITDA forecast range to $3.1 billion-$3.6 billion, and EBIT to $600 million-$1.1 billion.

