Trucking exodus: A new threat to US ocean logistics

Falling international container volumes have been a silver lining for U.S. ramp operations, but major changes are looming for ocean shipping logistics.

“November’s index data confirms our October forecast, showing a continued pattern of import and export volume decreases,” said ITS Logistics in its monthly port rail/ramp freight index. “With those volume decreases, port, terminal, and ocean carrier operations remain at normal levels and should remain so through November.”

The report rated as “normal” container operations at major ports on the west, east and Gulf coasts as well as international and domestic container rail ramp operations in the western and eastern portions of the country.

But ITS warned that “[a]s we get closer to 2026, there are some items we are keeping a close eye on that could drastically change the landscape in North American port and ramp operations.”