‘Ugly’ fees On Chinese ships concern US ag exporters

The now-paused fees on Chinese ships docking at U.S. ports are a misguided attempt to revitalize U.S. maritime fortunes at the expense of American exporters, a transport trade group executive said.

“The U.S. Trade Representative fees on China-built and -owned ships did not last long enough, and the export freight volume was not large enough, for those fees to impact agricultural and other exporters,” said Peter Freidmann, executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, in an interview with FreightWaves. “However, the millions of dollars paid by two significant carriers of U.S ag exports – OOCL and Cosco – was concerning, as we do not like to see our carriers’ costs increase; during this period of low cargo volume and low rates, as is the case for any business, operating costs must be recovered.

“Eventually the customer, including ag exporters, will pay the bill.”

The fees assessed Chinese ships at $50 per net ton per voyage to the U.S. While other carriers shifted ships and tweaked services to minimize their exposure, published reports said Cosco of China and Hong Kong subsidiary OOCL paid approximately $42 million just in the first week after the fees went into effect Oct. 14. Analysts estimated that the China lines could be liable for as much as $1.5 billion in fees in 2026.