No US trade deals with Mexico, China, Canada, as tariff deadline nears

With less than two days to go until the White House’s Friday tariff deadline, the trade policy landscape remains mixed.

President Donald Trump said that he will not extend Friday’s deadline for his “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries that do business with the U.S., including top trading partners Mexico, Canada and China.

“THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE IS THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE — IT STANDS STRONG, AND WILL NOT BE EXTENDED. A BIG DAY FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump said Monday any country that does not have a deal with the U.S. would face a baseline minimum duty rate of 15% and 20%.