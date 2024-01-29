Norfolk Southern fulfills promise to join federal safety program C3RS

Norfolk Southern is so far the only Class I railroad to join a Federal Railroad Administration safety program as the first anniversary of the derailment of an NS train in East Palestine, Ohio, looms.

The Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS) encourages employees to report any “close call” incidents without fear of disciplinary action from NS (NYSE: NSC). The goal is to foster an environment where workers do not fear for their jobs for reporting facts after an unsafe event occurs.

In addition to the FRA, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division (SMART-TD) participate in the program. They are unions that represent a portion of NS employees. NS’ participation in C3RS will be considered a pilot program for one year, allowing almost 1,000 workers to confidentially report possible issues or incidents. The goal is to allow more research to be conducted to better understand railroad safety and prevent incidents like East Palestine.

The Feb. 3, 2023, derailment released hazardous material, creating environmental issues and leading to a major evacuation. NS went through investigations and hearings questioning the railroad company’s maintenance practices.

Now, NS President and CEO Alan H. Shaw says the company is “committed to setting the gold standard for rail safety.”

After the derailment, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on rail companies to join the C3RS program to help prevent disasters like this. The FRA notes that every Class I railroad agreed to join but only NS has actually done so.





NS’ official participation took months of meetings, led by the FRA, with employee representatives. Buttigieg celebrated the railroad’s decision in a statement.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose emphasized that it will soon be one year since the Class I railroads said they would join, making the fact that NS is the only Class I to actually join more significant.

“We are greatly encouraged by Norfolk Southern Railway’s decision to enter the program with some of their employees represented by BLET and SMART-TD,” Bose said in a press statement. “However, it’s been nearly a year and no other Class I freight railroads have made good on their promise to join the program — it’s time for action. All Class Is and their various craft employees stand to benefit from this program. The occurrence of any preventable accident, injury, or death is unacceptable, and FRA will continue to fight for the right of rail workers to help improve rail safety without fear of discipline or enforcement.”

NASA is also a partner in C3RS, as it conducts data analysis that sifts through information reported from participating employees and determines corrective actions to “mitigate hazards.” The FRA then holds workshops for the rail industry where it shares lessons learned and best practices.

Short-line and passenger railroads totaling 32,000 employees do participate and have had a total of almost 31,000 reports. The FRA started the system in 2007, but 77% of eligible employees in the rail industry are not part of it. The DOT and Buttigeig ramped up promotion for participation after the derailment hoping to drum up more support.