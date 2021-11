In this episode, Mary O’Connell sits down with Bill Morrisroe of iShared Transportation to talk about all things shared truckload and how to mitigate the excessive length LTL charges.

Driver applicant numbers are obliterating 2020 numbers. The market shifted 3% from carriers with more than 100 trucks to carriers with fewer than 100 trucks.

