NOx Emissions Rule: What It Means for Trucking in 2027

The EPA’s new NOx emissions rule is here, setting tighter standards for heavy-duty trucks. But while these regulations promise environmental benefits, they come with a hefty price tag for new trucks — up to $25,000 extra per unit. Industry experts weigh in on how fleets typically respond with pre-buys, but question whether this surge will actually solve the market’s ongoing capacity issues. Dive deep into the economic ripple effects and the real constraint impacting freight.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now