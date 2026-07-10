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NOx Emissions Rule: What It Means for Trucking in 2027

FreightWaves Staff
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The EPA’s new NOx emissions rule is here, setting tighter standards for heavy-duty trucks. But while these regulations promise environmental benefits, they come with a hefty price tag for new trucks — up to $25,000 extra per unit. Industry experts weigh in on how fleets typically respond with pre-buys, but question whether this surge will actually solve the market’s ongoing capacity issues. Dive deep into the economic ripple effects and the real constraint impacting freight.

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FreightWaves Staff