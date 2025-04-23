Nuvocargo acquires South Carolina-based 3PL

Nuvocargo announced it has acquired third-party logistics provider Merge Transportation, the company’s first 3PL acquisition.

Deepak Chhugani, founder and CEO of Nuvocargo, said the acquisition gives the company a 3PL focused on intra-U.S. freight solutions and helps expand their service offerings across all of North America.

Nuvocargo was founded in 2019 as an all-in-one AI-powered platform for trade among the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The company offers 3PL, 4PL, freight brokerage, customs brokerage and managed transportation solutions.

“With the acquisition, we become a full North America logistics business now, adding intra-U.S., with Mexico and Canada,” Chhugani told FreightWaves in an interview. “Now we have intra-U.S. brokerage with Merge Transportation. Nuvocargo is growing and has different capabilities. Merge is an awesome partnership where our customers are going to benefit from support with intra-U.S. capabilities. We believe Merge’s customers are going to benefit from their needs with Mexico and Canada cross-border.”



