NZCS chat recap: Using carbon measurement tech to reduce emissions

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Reducing emissions through carbon measurement technology

DETAILS: C.H. Robinson experts chatted with FreightWaves President George Abernathy about how measuring carbon emissions is the first step to evaluate how to reduce a company’s carbon footprint. C.H. Robinson recently launched its Emissions IQ tool to measure transportation-related carbon emissions.

SPEAKER: Rachel Schwalbach, vice president of environmental, social and governance (ESG) at C.H. Robinson

BIO: Schwalbach is responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability, community relations and charitable giving. Schwalbach ensures the ESG issues most critical to business strategy and stakeholder expectations are integrated across the enterprise, driving sustainability and long-term value for the company.

SPEAKER: Tim Gagnon, vice president of analytics and data science at C.H. Robinson

BIO: Gagnon is the leader of Robinson Labs, which is focused on identifying more ways to bring together C.H. Robinson’s technology and information advantage to deliver solutions that reduce shipping costs, simplify processes and drive greater reliability and visibility.

KEY QUOTES FROM SCHWALBACH

“Sustainability certainly isn’t new. … The thing that really is new is how much this spreads across industry, company size — it’s showing up in places that we wouldn’t have necessarily seen it in the past.”

“Emissions IQ is a great starting point. Give [shippers] the information they need, the data they have at their fingertips, and then that is what they can use to make informed decisions and start taking some of those actions to reduce those emissions.”

KEY QUOTES FROM GAGNON

“There’s not only an opportunity to reduce the emissions but also to drive costs down and really optimize. … The momentum here is just going to continue to grow.”

“This topic — the initiatives around sustainability and emission reduction — is higher priority with some of our customers, lesser priority with others. For those that it is a high priority, it’s a pretty obvious [decision] to engage the product and the collaboration.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

GSCW chat recap: Flexport.org founder on sustainability in retail supply chains

Salesforce tool expedites direct and indirect emissions accounting

How much carbon does the transportation industry emit annually?

Tracking transportation-related emissions just got easier