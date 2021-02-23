GSCW chat recap: Flexport.org founder on sustainability in retail supply chains

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 2 focuses on retail, building and construction.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to define and implement a sustainable retail supply chain

DETAILS: Susy Schöneberg and FreightWaves’ Andrew Cox discuss waste management, greenhouse gas emissions and social sustainability for retail supply chains. Flexport.org provides customers with usable data to help them make informed decisions regarding sustainability and other metrics such as costs and shipment times.

SPEAKER: Schöneberg, founder and head of Flexport.org

BIO: Schöneberg is the founder and head of Flexport.org, Flexport’s sustainability and social good initiative that works with nonprofits that need to ship goods to areas of need, companies that have excess goods to donate and those looking to cut carbon emissions from their shipping.

KEY QUOTES FROM SCHÖNEBERG

“If ocean freight [were] a country, it would be the sixth-largest emitter of CO2 emissions in the world, so it’s significant.”

“Even investors in recent years now pay attention because thinking about sustainability and making sure that operations are not affected by climate change or regulations is also part of risk mitigation.”

“I feel there is a lot of opportunity for companies to not only work on [sustainability] issues but also make those more transparent and all the benefits related to those efforts [transparent] to their end customers. This is also a big focus that we have, using all of the data and the analytics to make this very, very easy.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

Flock Freight to offset 100% of FlockDirect carbon emissions

Walmart associates offered MIT supply chain management course

GSCW chat recap: XAct’s Dixon on last mile, AI and sustainability

Global Supply Chain Week Day 3 preview: Food and CPG