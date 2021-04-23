NZCS demo recap: FreightWaves SONAR unveils carbon footprint tool

This technology demonstration recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Thursday.

DEMO TOPIC: Intro to FreightWaves Carbon Intelligence (FCI)

DETAILS: Imagine a world where companies have full visibility of their complete supply chains’ carbon emissions. This demo illustrates ways SONAR users can leverage FCI to project their carbon emissions and compare their footprints to those of other logistics actors.

The FCI platform gives users a way to monitor their carbon footprint on a load-by-load basis. By considering factors like weight, mode and distance, companies can use this information to make better transportation decisions and report their improved performances for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) requirements.

BIOS: Craig Fuller is the chief executive officer of FreightWaves. Prior to founding FreightWaves, he was the founder and CEO of TransCard, a fleet payment processor that was sold to US Bank. He also has a deep knowledge of the freight industry, having founded and managed the largest provider of on-demand trucking services in North America, the Xpress Direct division of U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Zach Strickland, more commonly known as the “Sultan of SONAR,” is a FreightWaves market expert. With a degree in finance and over 13 years of experience in transportation data analytics, he also produces a weekly market update.

Travis Rhyan is chief product officer of FreightWaves. He is a FreightTech innovator and successful executive with experience leading teams as the chief technology officer at GlobalTranz, a third-party logistics company, and the chief executive officer of 10-4, a supply chain analytics company that was sold to Trimble Technologies.

Quotes from the speakers:

“Customers are not willing to sacrifice delivery times and cycles just to get to net-zero. But companies are developing solutions which offer them the ability to balance customer demands and still drive towards net zero.” – Fuller

“The great benchmarking feature of course is step one. … The next step is getting a deeper dive into granular lane analysis to see which lanes have the highest potential of disruption. … [With FCI] you are doing it all in one location.” – Strickland

“We are able to look at the mode, we are able to look at the weight of the shipment, the length of the haul, the elevation gain and lost, and get a very precise calculation of what the carbon footprint is for that specific mode or that specific time frame.” – Rhyan