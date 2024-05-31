Ocean rates surge to year-to-date highs

Ocean rates show surprising early summer bounce

Spot rates published by Freightos to move 40-foot containers from China to the U.S. West Coast and from China to the U.S. East Coast are shown in white and red, respectively. (Chart: SONAR)

To the surprise of many, ocean spot rates are approaching, or have risen beyond, February peaks, which coincided with the start of the Red Sea attacks. This CNBC article outlined what’s changed in recent weeks to exacerbate the lingering impacts of the Red Sea situation, including a combination of adverse weather in Asia, seasonal strength and an emerging shortage of oceangoing containers.

I expect that last point — recent availability issues of oceangoing containers — to have an impact on the North American intermodal industry and the degree of transloading from international/oceangoing containers into 53-foot domestic containers.



