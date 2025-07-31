Octup raises $12 million in seed funding to modernize 3PL operations

Octup, a real-time AI operations platform for third-party logistics providers (3PLs), announced it has closed a $12 million seed round co-led by Shine Capital and JAL Ventures, with participation from Stone Capital, Tal Ventures and HCS Capital.
The Tel Aviv-based company will use the funding to scale as it looks to modernize how 3PLs manage operations in an increasingly data-driven environment.
Octup estimates the third-party logistics industry is projected to reach approximately $1.877 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. This expansion is driven by surging e-commerce demand and evolving consumer expectations for faster delivery, creating both opportunities and challenges for providers still relying on manual spreadsheets and human data input.
“3PLs are the backbone of e-commerce, and they deserve better software,” said Alon Partuk, CEO and founder of Octup, in the release. “We’re building the platform that helps them operate smarter, move faster, and deliver more value to their clients. This funding is a major step forward in that mission.”
Octup’s platform works by integrating directly with WMS, ERP, orders and shipping systems to create a unified operational data source. The system provides real-time analytics for warehouse operations, including automated billing, labor tracking and SLA management, while also offering client-facing portals with full visibility and self-service reporting capabilities.
The company also announced the appointment of Dror Feldheim, co-founder of unicorn Trax, as chairman of the board to guide Octup through its next growth phase. While at Trax, Feldheim helped the company develop computer vision solutions for retailers.
“Octup is building a real-time OS for logistics, and the market is hungry for it,” said Mo Koyfman, general partner at Shine Capital. “Their team has deep domain experience and the product-led DNA to lead this transformation.”
With this funding, Octup plans to triple its current headcount of approximately 30 employees and accelerate AI-powered forecasting and exception management development. The company also plans to expand its North American market presence from its global hubs in Tel Aviv, Toronto and Austin.