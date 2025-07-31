Octup raises $12 million in seed funding to modernize 3PL operations

Octup, a real-time AI operations platform for third-party logistics providers (3PLs), announced it has closed a $12 million seed round co-led by Shine Capital and JAL Ventures, with participation from Stone Capital, Tal Ventures and HCS Capital.

The Tel Aviv-based company will use the funding to scale as it looks to modernize how 3PLs manage operations in an increasingly data-driven environment.

Octup estimates the third-party logistics industry is projected to reach approximately $1.877 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. This expansion is driven by surging e-commerce demand and evolving consumer expectations for faster delivery, creating both opportunities and challenges for providers still relying on manual spreadsheets and human data input.

“3PLs are the backbone of e-commerce, and they deserve better software,” said Alon Partuk, CEO and founder of Octup, in the release. “We’re building the platform that helps them operate smarter, move faster, and deliver more value to their clients. This funding is a major step forward in that mission.”