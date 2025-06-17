Ohio couple pleads guilty to using trucking companies for COVID-related loan fraud

An Ohio couple that owned multiple trucking companies pleaded guilty Monday in an Ohio federal courtroom to charges they committed wire fraud to obtain funds under COVID-era programs designed to keep employees on the payroll in the early days of the pandemic.

Ajay Chawla, 60, and his wife Ruhi, 50, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio to charges of wire fraud. The original complaint was filed in January 2024, and the investigation began in 2022, according to court documents.

There were four trucking companies that were at the heart of the Chawlas’ fraud: Prime Transportation and Logistics, ABC Trucking, Apex Truck Lines LLC and A1 Diesel Truck Repair. The charges against Ajay Chawla also said he submitted false statements to both the Department of Transportation’s Office of the Inspector General and FMCSA. The false statements involved the ownership of Apex Truck Lines.



