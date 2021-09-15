  • ITVI.USA
Olive branches in ocean shipping — Navigate B2B

Where shippers could finally be seeing some relief

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
Less than a minute

It’s been a tumultuous 18 months for ocean shippers, with many feeling the pain of high spot rates and uncertain shipping times. However, one company is making moves that may ease some of the spot rate insanity. 

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira breaks down how spot rates have finally hit the ceiling for CMA CGM and what that means for shippers the rest of the year. 

He also talks about some interesting moves by Walmart and the decision-making process of the Federal Maritime Commission on selecting new members to the National Shipper Advisory Committee.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

