Olive branches in ocean shipping — Navigate B2B

It’s been a tumultuous 18 months for ocean shippers, with many feeling the pain of high spot rates and uncertain shipping times. However, one company is making moves that may ease some of the spot rate insanity.

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Steve Ferreira breaks down how spot rates have finally hit the ceiling for CMA CGM and what that means for shippers the rest of the year.

He also talks about some interesting moves by Walmart and the decision-making process of the Federal Maritime Commission on selecting new members to the National Shipper Advisory Committee.



