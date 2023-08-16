OnLine Transport Inc. acquires 90-truck carrier in Indiana

Ferdinand, Indiana-based A/T Transportation and its brokerage, Automated Logistics, have been acquired by OnLine Transport Inc., a truckload carrier with more than 600 trucks and employees.

Founded in 2006, A/T Transportation has a fleet of more than 90 trucks and 270 trailers, providing freight services across the U.S.

The acquisition of A/T Transportation will help grow OnLine Transport’s regional freight network by adding strategic capacity and geographic service capabilities, company officials said.

“Having closed our sixth recent acquisition, we will continue the momentum and execution of our plan to become one of the largest asset-based logistics providers headquartered in Indiana,” OnLine Transport CEO Kalvin Cook said in a news release. “This will require OnLine to continue to pursue strategic acquisitions with other dry and refrigerated freight carriers and logistics providers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OnLine Transport, founded in 2000, is based in Greenfield, Indiana. With 10 terminals across the country, the company provides over-the-road transportation services ranging from bulk liquid, flatbed, refrigerated and dry van to brokerage and warehouse distribution services.





In June, OnLine Transport acquired El Paso, Texas-based carrier Mustang Express. Since 2019, the company has acquired Texas-based Ormsby Trucking; Pennsylvania-based Pleasant Trucking; Tennessee-based Shoun Trucking; and Indiana-based McCammon Trucking.

