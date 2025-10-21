OOIDA urges Congress to prioritize safety over ‘cheap labor’

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has called on Congress to immediately eliminate what it deems “unsafe” Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) exemptions and waivers, warning that they undermine safety and contribute to driver turnover in an industry already suffering from a prolonged freight recession.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to House and Senate transportation committee leaders, the group, which represents small-business truckers, emphasized that strengthening training and qualification protocols is the necessary path forward, not relaxing standards.

OOIDA called out specifically the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s practice of granting waivers from a rule that requires a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) holder to be accompanied at all times by a valid CDL holder who is physically present in the front seat of the cab.

“OOIDA has consistently opposed [such] waivers for individual motor carriers, but FMCSA is now considering a proposed rulemaking to remove the front-seat requirement altogether for CLP Holders who have passed the skills test,” the group stated, referring to a rule which FMCSA plans to roll out as a final rule in May 2026.