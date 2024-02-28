Watch Now


OpenTug raises $3.1M to grow marine operator network

Logistics software provider looks to open up capacity for shippers across US marine highways

Grace Sharkey
OpenTug raised $3.1 million in a seed round. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Marine logistics software provider OpenTug announced Friday it has raised $3.1 million in a seed round led by Entrada Ventures with participation by SpringTime Ventures and Stout Street Capital to enhance its technology, expand its sales initiatives and grow its network of United States marine operators.

Since its founding in 2019, the company has raised $3.15 million, including an initial seed round led by SeaChange Fund in 2023. Its most recent round has valued the company at $10.1 million, according to Pitchbook.

The problem

The company was founded by CEO Jason Aristides, COO Mike Baldwin, who previously worked at Amazon Web Services, and CTO Luciano de la Iglesia, who had worked for Microsoft as a data scientist.

In an interview with MarineLog, Aristides explained that in his work at logistics provider Foss and Curtin Maritime, he found the company was continuously moving empty barges past ports that could greatly use the capacity, but due to a lack of visibility, they did not realize the available capacity was nearby.


“No one knew of the opportunity or when there were 45,000-plus empty barge sailings while the U.S. was in a capacity crisis,” he told the media outlet.

With OpenTug, shippers can request quotes from the visible capacity, terminal operators can access more customers, and vessel operators can deliver a more modern booking experience while adding revenue from shippers they would have missed in the past.

Funding detailsOpenTug
Funding amount$3.1 million
Funding roundSeed round
Lead investorEntrada Ventures
Secondary investorsSpringTime Ventures, Stout Street Capital and undisclosed investors
Business goals for the roundGrow sales, expand network of operators and continue building out technology solutions
Total funding$3.15 million
Current valuation$10.1 million*
*According to Pitchbook data

According to a company blog post, OpenTug has access to over 40% of barge capacity within its platform.

Seattle-based OpenTug says that in 2023 it serviced over 3 million tons of marine cargo across 25,000 miles of United States marine highways. 

The platform can be custom-branded and includes customer relationship management tools and API integrations, live chat and service tracking, bill management tools, reporting solutions, and customer dashboards. Shippers can filter is marketplace by commodity, capacity and port capabilities. They can book barge sailings or request quotes, compare quotes, communicate shipment details, and trace and track all on one platform, according to the company website.

Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at [email protected].