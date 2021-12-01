  • ITVI.USA
    11,430.830
    74.770
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.272
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.970
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,412.650
    71.160
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Operation: Christmas

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 1, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to SEKO Logistics’ Brian Bourke about this year in freight, the cargo situation as we race toward Christmas, peak season insights, whether abandoned containers are an issue and if the supply chain bullwhip will crack next year.

DHL Supply Chain North America’s Jim Monkmeyer talks about the issues that will dominate the conversation in the freight world next year.

Travelers’ Scott Cornell teaches us how to protect our shipments by carrier vetting for cargo theft.

Plus, retail inventories are up ahead of the holidays; FTC launches a probe into supply chain snarls; a FedEx driver in Alabama dumped parcels on six occasions; a look at Black Friday/Cyber Monday; and how to get your company on a Very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Christmas special. 

