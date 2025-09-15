Orange EV, OptiGrid unveil the Orange Juicer at IANA Expo

Orange EV and OptiGrid on Monday unveiled the Orange Juicer, a battery-integrated DC fast charger designed to eliminate the primary obstacles preventing rapid fleet electrification: lengthy utility upgrade delays and prohibitive infrastructure costs. The announcement came during the IANA Intermodal EXPO 2025 in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 15.

The Orange Juicer, an eight-foot-tall certified unit, functions on what Tyler Phillipi, CEO of OptiGrid, described to FreightWaves as a “garden hose in, fire hose out” principle. The system accepts whatever AC power format is available at the site and stores it in the battery, then delivers high-capacity DC charging on demand.

This approach optimizes existing electrical infrastructure while eliminating power loss through multiple AC-to-DC conversions. According to Kurt Neutgens, CEO of Orange EV, this creates multiple advantages: “The biggest thing is I can do a lot more trucks now with the same power. With the same power, I can do almost 10 times more trucks charging.”

“As we try to expand, we run into grid issues,” explained Neutgens. “One of the things that has helped us expand so quickly compared to others is that we don’t need that much grid, our footprint is already smaller compared to an over-the-road truck. And yet, as we grow more and more, that grid problem starts to show up.”