OTR Solutions partners with SONAR to bring data-driven rate intelligence directly to carriers

OTR Solutions is taking a more direct approach to helping carriers understand and defend their pricing in a volatile freight market. The Atlanta-based logistics fintech provider announced a new partnership with FreightWaves SONAR that will embed real-time market rate intelligence directly into the OTR Solutions ecosystem, giving carriers clearer visibility into how their rates stack up against the broader market.

The integration brings SONAR’s proprietary spot rate benchmarks and market insights into weekly performance snapshots for carrier clients. Rather than relying on anecdotal feedback or delayed market signals, carriers working with OTR Solutions will be able to see how their factored lanes from the prior week compare with prevailing market conditions. The result is a more data-driven view of performance that can inform both day-to-day decisions and longer-term network strategy.

For many small and mid-sized fleets, access to timely rate intelligence has historically been limited. As freight markets continue to shift week by week, that lack of transparency can translate into missed opportunities or underpriced freight.

By surfacing SONAR’s high-frequency data in a format tailored to each carrier’s actual loads, OTR is aiming to close that information gap and make market benchmarking a routine part of carrier operations rather than a luxury reserved for large enterprises.