OTR Solutions partners with SONAR to bring data-driven rate intelligence directly to carriers

OTR Solutions is taking a more direct approach to helping carriers understand and defend their pricing in a volatile freight market. The Atlanta-based logistics fintech provider announced a new partnership with FreightWaves SONAR that will embed real-time market rate intelligence directly into the OTR Solutions ecosystem, giving carriers clearer visibility into how their rates stack up against the broader market.
The integration brings SONAR’s proprietary spot rate benchmarks and market insights into weekly performance snapshots for carrier clients. Rather than relying on anecdotal feedback or delayed market signals, carriers working with OTR Solutions will be able to see how their factored lanes from the prior week compare with prevailing market conditions. The result is a more data-driven view of performance that can inform both day-to-day decisions and longer-term network strategy.
For many small and mid-sized fleets, access to timely rate intelligence has historically been limited. As freight markets continue to shift week by week, that lack of transparency can translate into missed opportunities or underpriced freight.
By surfacing SONAR’s high-frequency data in a format tailored to each carrier’s actual loads, OTR is aiming to close that information gap and make market benchmarking a routine part of carrier operations rather than a luxury reserved for large enterprises.
Clayton Griffin, president of OTR Solutions, said the partnership is designed to help carriers understand not just whether they are getting paid quickly, but whether they are being paid competitively. “Our goal is to help our clients maximize performance at all times, and a large part of that is improving their ability to understand how they’re performing versus the market, so they can make adjustments in real-time.”
He emphasized that comparing performance against the market in near real time allows carriers to adjust faster and negotiate from a position of confidence. In an environment where margins are tight and volatility is the norm, Griffin said, “insight can be the difference between falling behind and staying ahead.”
From SONAR’s perspective, the partnership reflects a shared focus on the realities facing carriers on the ground. Julie Van de Kamp, chief marketing and operations officer at SONAR, pointed to OTR’s long-standing relationship with the carrier community and its understanding of what smaller fleets need to remain viable. “I spent much of my career in trucking and carriers and drivers will always be important to me. OTR Solutions is deeply connected to the carrier community, and they understand what small fleets need to stay competitive. By pairing their financial and operational tools with SONAR’s rate intelligence, carriers gain an edge to evaluate their performance when negotiating rates.”
The weekly data snapshots also serve as an introduction to the type of intelligence available through SONAR’s broader platform, including the Blue to Blue iOS app, but with a more customized delivery centered on each carrier’s recent activity. That tailored approach reinforces the idea that market data is most powerful when it is directly tied to a carrier’s own network and freight mix.
As carriers face ongoing pressure from fluctuating demand, capacity swings, and pricing uncertainty, tools that translate complex market data into actionable insight are becoming essential. By bringing SONAR’s rate intelligence directly into its platform, OTR Solutions is positioning itself as a strategic partner in helping carriers run smarter, more resilient businesses.