Out of sight: September used truck prices continue skyward

J.D. Power Valuation Services said the group of late-model used trucks it follows cost 85% more for the first nine months this year versus 2020 as demand far outstripped supply.

The prices paid may leave today’s desperate buyers holding the bag when they sell them later.

Month-over-month, Power’s benchmark group of 4- to 6-year-old trucks brought 18.3% more money. Compared to the first nine months of 2020, the group is running 85.1% ahead, and 62.1% ahead of the same period of 2019.

Late-model trucks have appreciated an average of 4.9% per month this year, Power said in its monthly Commercial Truck Guidelines newsletter.

“Retail inquiries were healthy in September, but many potential buyers walked away empty-handed as there were just not enough trucks available to sell.” Chris Visser, J.D. Power Valuation services commercial vehicles senior analyst and product manager

The stifling of the used market is due to a shortage of microchips and other components, as well as a tight labor market, preventing new truck manufacturers from meeting demand for new equipment. Fleets are holding onto their trucks longer than the typical four- to five-year trade cycle, meaning that when new trucks are available, used trucks being traded will have higher mileage.

‘Retail pricing for desirable trucks’

“The sense of urgency is as strong as ever in the auction lanes, with buyers continuing to pay essentially retail pricing for desirable trucks. Expect the rest of the year to feel similar,” said newsletter editor Chris Visser, the commercial vehicles senior analyst and product manager.

At retail, the average sleeper tractor in September was 74 months old, had 459,393 miles and sold for $78,207, up 5.1% over a comparable model sold in August. Compared to September 2020, the average sleeper was five months older, had 10,465 (2.2%) fewer miles and sold for $36,141, or 85.9% more money.

September’s average retail pricing for 2016 to 2020 models ranged from 2% to 9.4% higher than August.

“Retail inquiries were healthy in September, but many potential buyers walked away empty-handed as there were just not enough trucks available to sell,” Visser wrote.

Another data point: Vancouver, British Columbia-based asset management and disposition company Ritchie Bros. said U.S. vocational truck prices were up 35% with truck tractors up 46% for the three months ending Sept. 30.

Power expects the used truck market to remain hot into next year, barring any unforeseen economic changes.

Related articles:

Paccar delivers 7,000 fewer trucks in Q3 because of missing semiconductors

Peak used truck prices persist as Class 8 production lags

Good stuff gone: Older used trucks show up in June auctions

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.