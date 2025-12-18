Over-sized cargo strikes six Oklahoma overpasses, forcing closures

A flatbed truck hauling over-sized cargo struck and damaged six county overpass bridges above the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike in northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday, forcing multiple road closures and prompting the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to declare an emergency.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon as the truck traveled eastbound between Claremore and Vinita in Rogers and Mayes counties, according to OTA. Inspectors determined the truck’s load exceeded Oklahoma’s 14-foot height limit and damaged bridge beams on multiple county road crossings.
Three of the six affected bridges have been closed to traffic while repairs are planned, though the Will Rogers Turnpike remains open in both directions. OTA said nightly lane closures are expected once repair work begins.
The truck involved in the bridge strikes was operated by PXM Transportation Inc., an Illinois-based motor carrier registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
According to FMCSA records, PXM Transportation is authorized to operate as an interstate for-hire carrier hauling general freight and operates a small fleet of 11 power units with nine drivers, based out of Chicago.
The company logged 164,220 miles in 2023, the most recent year reported to federal regulators. FMCSA inspection data shows the carrier has undergone 11 roadside inspections over the past two years, with two vehicles placed out of service, though the company has no reported crashes during that period.
PXM Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.
OTA officials said the truck’s cargo was measured at more than 15 feet tall — above the legal limit — and was not properly permitted for travel on the state highway system. Oklahoma law requires special permits and approved routing for loads exceeding 14 feet in height.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol stopped the driver a short distance after the first bridge strike. Authorities said the driver was placed out of service and the incident will be handled by federal officials.
OTA declared an emergency Wednesday to accelerate repairs, which could take up to two weeks. Planned work includes flame straightening and replacement of damaged steel beam sections.
Over-height truck strikes have been a recurring issue in Oklahoma; nine turnpike bridges were damaged by similar incidents in 2023, resulting in more than $1.6 million in repairs, according to KTUL.