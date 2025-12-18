Over-sized cargo strikes six Oklahoma overpasses, forcing closures

A flatbed truck hauling over-sized cargo struck and damaged six county overpass bridges above the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike in northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday, forcing multiple road closures and prompting the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to declare an emergency.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon as the truck traveled eastbound between Claremore and Vinita in Rogers and Mayes counties, according to OTA. Inspectors determined the truck’s load exceeded Oklahoma’s 14-foot height limit and damaged bridge beams on multiple county road crossings.

Three of the six affected bridges have been closed to traffic while repairs are planned, though the Will Rogers Turnpike remains open in both directions. OTA said nightly lane closures are expected once repair work begins.

The truck involved in the bridge strikes was operated by PXM Transportation Inc., an Illinois-based motor carrier registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.