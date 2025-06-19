Overhaul’s FraudWatch: a new paradigm in freight fraud prevention

Freight fraud has emerged as one of the most rapidly growing and financially devastating risks in today’s global supply chain landscape. With global cargo theft losses exceeding $80 billion in 2023 and the average cost of a successful fictitious pickup surging to $365,000 per incident in Q1 2024, the industry has been desperately seeking more effective solutions. Enter Overhaul’s FraudWatch, a winner of the 2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighter Awards, which has revolutionized the approach to freight security.

Unlike traditional tools that focus on recovery after theft has occurred, FraudWatch breaks new ground by proactively identifying and stopping fraud attempts before they can impact the bottom line. This shift from reactive to preventive risk management marks a breakthrough in how the industry combats increasingly sophisticated cargo theft schemes.

“It is a team sport; you need everyone involved in your supply chain to be actively involved in combating fraud for your efforts to be successful,” Overhaul wrote in its application materials. “Knowing who is working to keep your supply chain secure is only possible with granular visibility. You can’t make assumptions or hope for the best: it’s about using real data and real visibility to stop fraud in its tracks.”

At its core, FraudWatch offers real-time, pre-shipment risk detection powered by Overhaul’s AI-driven Intelligence platform. The solution verifies carrier and driver identities, flags suspicious behavior, and prevents loads from being assigned to bad actors before theft can occur.



