Paccar recalls Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for steering part defect

Paccar Inc. is recalling more than 17,600 Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks from 2018-2020 because axle steer arm fasteners that attach the steer arm to the steering knuckle may fail.

The Dana Inc. D-Series axle steer arm fasteners were investigated after a reported failure in August 2020. The failure of both fasteners could result in a loss of steering control. That could increase the risk of a crash or injury.

No crashes or injuries were reported in the paperwork Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA posted the recall on its website.

Certain 2018-2020 Kenworth T270, T370, T440, T470, T660, T680, T800, T880, W900 and W990 and Peterbilt 330, 337, 348, 365, 367, 389, 520, 567 and 579 models are included in the recall. Less than 1% of the recalled trucks are expected to experience the issue.

Numerous tests of certain trucks in cooperation with Dana (NYSE: DAN) found no issues, but Paccar decided on April 18 to order a recall. Paccar is still investigating the cause of the issue and is working on a remedy.

Customers and dealers will be notified of the recall June 24. A followup mailing will be sent when a fix has been identified.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V-277.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.