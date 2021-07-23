  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
FinanceNewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckload Carriers

Paschall Truck Lines parent acquires dry van carrier TDC

Trucking M&A stays hot in July

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenFriday, July 23, 2021
2 minutes read
Missouri-based TDC acquired by Paschall Truck Lines
Missouri-based TDC acquired by Paschall Truck Lines

Paschall Truck Lines parent Interstate Personnel Services (IPS) announced Thursday the recent acquisition of dry van carrier Transport Distribution Co. (TDC) and a related business.

Founded in 1985, Joplin, Missouri-based TDC provides regional service in the central U.S., including the Midwest. The carrier has a fleet of 141 power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“TDC’s regional coverage, focus on safety, providing high level service, disciplined management style, and family culture are exactly what we are looking for as we build and increase overall capacity solutions for truckload shippers in the USA,” said Dave Gibbs, IPS president and CEO.

TDC will retain its brand and operate as a separate segment of IPS. TDC President Regan Stephens will continue to run the fleet.

“We believe this should be a very positive transaction with minimal revenue churn,” Gibbs added.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The timing was right for some of our family to retire out of TDC, and the geographical fit was perfect between our companies,” Stephens said.

IPS transferred 100% of its stock to employees through an employee stock ownership plan in 2013, which Stephens credited as a reason to sell to IPS. “The fact that our TDC people got to become part of an ESOP was a great benefit. The reasons that make this right for our people kept piling up.” 

Trucking M&A has been used by some as a growth outlet due to headwinds recruiting and retaining drivers. Deal flow has been high throughout the pandemic among smaller fleets, but the larger carriers are becoming more active.

So far in July, two large deals have been recorded. Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) acquired less-than-truckload carrier AAA Cooper in a $1.35 billion transaction, and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) purchased a majority stake in two regional carriers for $142 million.

Founded in 1937, Murray, Kentucky-based IPS is the parent company of the Paschall companies, which include logistics and trailer leasing operations. The combined group operates a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and 3,000 trailers, providing one-way, dedicated, regional and long-haul TL services in the U.S. and Mexico.

TDC was represented in the transaction by Transport Capital Partners.  

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Tags
Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenFriday, July 23, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.