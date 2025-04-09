Past as prologue: Packaging industry fears repeat of 2018-19 tariffs’ impact

The packaging industry doesn’t make a lot of the products you buy. It makes a lot of the products you buy deliverable.

And that takes materials – lots of materials: paperboard, plastic, steel and aluminum, to name a few.

So it’s not surprising that stakeholders are more than a little nervous about President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs, which stand to boost the prices not only of finished products but of materials used to manufacture packaging for everything from soft drinks to chemical containers.

“The recent tariffs have led to industry-wide price increases, directly affecting global suppliers that serve U.S. customers,” packaging supply company Evergreen wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “Domestic suppliers, who often rely on imported raw materials like aluminum and steel, are also affected. For instance, new tariffs are projected to add $22.4 billion to the cost of steel and aluminum imports, impacting various industries, including packaging.”



