Pennsylvania logistics company acquires trucking, warehouse competitors

Milton, Pennsylvania-based logistics company Patton Logistics Group has announced it will purchase Milton Transportation and Warehousing and its sister company, BTR Inc.

A Patton Logistics Group news release emailed to FreightWaves on Wednesday stated the transaction for both acquisitions will be completed on Friday.

Patton Logistics Group provides freight transportation, warehousing and logistics services across North America. It operates a fleet of 525 trucks, 1,800 trailers and over 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space through its affiliates: Watsontown Trucking Company, Patton Warehousing and Patton Logistics.

The company employs over 1,000 workers in Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Ohio.