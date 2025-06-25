Pennsylvania logistics company acquires trucking, warehouse competitors

Milton, Pennsylvania-based logistics company Patton Logistics Group has announced it will purchase Milton Transportation and Warehousing and its sister company, BTR Inc.
A Patton Logistics Group news release emailed to FreightWaves on Wednesday stated the transaction for both acquisitions will be completed on Friday.
Patton Logistics Group provides freight transportation, warehousing and logistics services across North America. It operates a fleet of 525 trucks, 1,800 trailers and over 5.2 million square feet of warehouse space through its affiliates: Watsontown Trucking Company, Patton Warehousing and Patton Logistics.
The company employs over 1,000 workers in Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Ohio.
Through the deal, Watsontown Trucking Company will acquire 40 additional trucks, 300 trailers, two truck maintenance facilities and a body and alignment shop from Milton Transportation and BTR.
Patton Warehousing will absorb Milton’s warehousing operations to add 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Milton, Pennsylvania. More acreage purchased in the agreement allows for Patton Warehousing to develop up to 350,000 more square feet in the future.
The company stated in its news release that this growth parallels its goals to expand its footprint in central Pennsylvania and upgrade its suite of logistics services.
“This acquisition marks another important step in Patton’s growth strategy,” said Steve Patton, president of Patton Logistics Group, in the release. “It allows us to deepen our presence in key markets, increase capacity, and better serve our customers with end-to-end logistics solutions.”