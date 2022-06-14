Pepsi recognizes Schneider’s sustainability efforts

Truckload, intermodal and logistics services provider Schneider has been honored as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year 2021.

Schneider has worked with Pepsi for more than 20 years and has made several sustainability commitments.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 60% per mile and reach carbon neutrality for company-owned facilities by 2035. A recent report said the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company is ahead on its target to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025. Schneider also plans to electrify its fleet and increase intermodal capacity.

“Being recognized for our service as well as our efforts to improve sustainability across the industry is a meaningful acknowledgment of the investments we make in our drivers, equipment and operations to constantly improve and reduce our impact on the environment,” John Bozec, senior vice president and general manager of van truckload at Schneider, said in a release.

“Both organizations have evolved and set ambitious goals to achieve in this area and we are on our way to those objectives,” Bozec said.

Schneider said it works with customers to meet their emission-reduction goals by reducing empty miles; optimizing networks and routes; consolidating freight; and determining the right modes, such as intermodal or multimodal.

“Fleet decarbonization is critical to PepsiCo’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. That’s why we partner with transportation providers like Schneider who continue to make advancements in equipment and technology to drive better emissions,” Roberta Barbieri, vice president of global sustainability at PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), said in the release.

“With our scale, reach and the support of partners like Schneider, we can lead positive change at a systemic level, within and beyond our own value chain,” Barbieri said.

