P&G terminates FedEx as operator of Ohio distribution center

Supply Chain division employees dozens of workers at facility

Eric Kulisch
·
FedEx Supply Chain manages warehousing and distribution for manufacturers and retailers. (Photo: Shutterstock/sockagphoto)
Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx Supply Chain will cease operations at a Procter & Gamble distribution center in Lima, Ohio, resulting in 63 job losses by October 31st.
  • Procter & Gamble has chosen a different logistics provider, leading to the FedEx Supply Chain facility closure.
  • Affected FedEx employees may be offered positions by the new logistics vendor and will receive wages and benefits until October 31st.
  • This is the second recent announcement of job cuts by FedEx Supply Chain due to lost contracts, following a similar situation with Cummins Inc.
FedEx Supply Chain, the contract logistics arm of FedEx Corp., will stop serving a Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) distribution center in Lima, Ohio, and lay off 63 workers by the end of October after the consumer goods company decided to switch to another logistics provider.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) disclosed the changeover at the facility, located at 635 N. Cool Rd.,  in a late August notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. 

The notice said FedEx expects many of its employees who currently work at the facility will be offered jobs by the new logistics vendor. Affected employees will be paid wages and benefits through Oct. 31, as well any applicable retirement and insurance benefits.

This is the second instance in recent weeks in which FedEx Supply Chain has lost business and announced job cuts. Last month, the company said it will release more than 600 workers at a Cummins Inc. engine parts distribution campus in Memphis, Tennessee, because Cummins is relocating some of the distribution work to Indianapolis. 

The Ohio layoffs are not connected to FedEx’s Network 2.0 restructuring of its FedEx Express and FedEx Ground parcel delivery divisions, which involves combining the footprint of the dual networks and reducing jobs to operate more efficiently.

P&G, headquartered in Cincinnati, didn’t respond to a query for more details by publication time.

Eric Kulisch

