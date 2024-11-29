Philanthropy in trucking: Ways the industry gives back

Operating a successful trucking company takes a lot of money, labor, time and energy. But for some of the top competitors in the industry, it demands something else, too: a commitment to helping those in need.

As Americans enjoy a Thanksgiving weekend of turkey, pumpkin pie, football and togetherness, here is a roundup of just a few of the trucking businesses and nonprofit organizations that pay it forward year-round through all kinds of philanthropic initiatives.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based transportation company XPO engages in a range of giving programs from disaster relief to cancer research.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO, told FreightWaves in an email interview that XPO is deeply committed to supporting the communities it serves and the causes that matter most to its team.

“XPO’s philanthropic initiatives share a common goal: to harness our dedicated team, LTL expertise and coast-to-coast network to make a positive impact in our communities,” Roach said.

One program includes a long-running partnership with the nonprofit organization Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.

“Since 2019, we have partnered with SGK and its mission to end breast cancer by serving as the official transportation partner of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day fundraising walks,” Roach said. “Our drivers transport critical equipment for the events across the country in trailers emblazoned with SGK’s iconic pink ribbon, and our employees take part in the walks to raise money for the organization and support breast cancer patients and survivors.”

Over the summer, ahead of back to school, XPO also held its annual drive to collect in-demand school supplies for underprivileged schools and children across the U.S. This included 56,000 items valued at over $115,000 donated by XPO employees.





Additionally, Roach said XPO supports its customers, employees and communities during unexpected crises.

“In the weeks following Hurricanes Helene and Milton this fall, employees from across our network came together to collect and transport critical supplies to impacted areas across the Southeastern United States,” Roach said. “In some of the hardest hit regions, we were able to restore service to customers within 24 hours thanks to the incredible work of our teams and the flexibility of our network, aiding in recovery efforts.”

XPO raised over $200,000 that is available to employees through XPO Cares, a program that provides short-term financial assistance to employees experiencing financial hardship from natural disasters. This funding was raised through employee donations and a dollar-for-dollar company match.

Supporting truckers

Since 2007, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has provided financial relief to drivers experiencing illness or injury that has kept them from working.

Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at St. Christopher, said the nonprofit was founded by physician John McElligott, radio host Dave Nemo and his business partner Michael Burns in an effort to support drivers and help them live healthier lives.

“They were seeing that drivers were losing everything that they had: their homes, their trucks, their vehicles, everything because of short-term injuries and illnesses,” Currier said in a phone interview with FreightWaves. “They really felt like they could do something about that and put together a charity that would be kind of a safety net for these drivers.”

Although the fund has a religious name, it is not religiously affiliated. Currier said St. Christopher, as the patron saint of travel, inspired the naming. She said the nonprofit’s goal is to help over-the-road truck drivers because of the unique challenges they face on the job.

“They’re gone for long periods of time,” Currier said. “They don’t have access to health care and have a hard time getting in to see doctors. They’re just not home on a regular basis, and plus it’s a sedentary lifestyle. You’re spending a lot of time sitting – not a lot of movement – and you’re eating out all the time.”





If a driver has to come off the road because of an injury or illness, St. Christopher allows the driver to apply for short-term assistance to help cover household expenses during that time. This includes mortgage or rent, utility bills, vehicle payments, and insurance payments.

“We’re very focused on what we pay for on behalf of these drivers,” Currier said. “We don’t pay for medical bills. Everybody thinks that because it’s a medical issue that we cover medical bills and we do not. … The goal is just to make sure that these drivers can maintain their life and what makes them their money.”

The second piece of the nonprofit covers health and wellness programs for drivers. St. Christopher offers several programs for preventative health support to drivers, including smoking cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, vaccine vouchers, and prostate and colorectal cancer screening.

So far this year, the St. Christopher fund has helped 245 drivers and paid over $400,000 in bills on their behalf. All of the money for the fund comes from donations.

“When people donate, that really is a true act of generosity in my mind,” Currier said. “… I think the trucking industry, what we do and who we support, literally impacts everything and everybody. We all depend on truck drivers for our goods, our medicines, our food and everything. It’s a great industry to give back to. These men and women are out there sacrificing being away from their families, being safe out there on the road and working hard to serve their country.”

Truckers can apply for assistance online at St. Christopher’s website, and individuals can contribute to the fund here.

Heart for Art

For the fourth year, Germany-based DHL Express has continued its partnership with the Amsterdam-based Van Gogh Museum for its Heart for Art educational program. The program sends works of art by Van Gogh to U.S. schools.

Elliott Santon, head of global sponsorship at DHL Express, told FreightWaves in an email interview the idea for the program was formed in July 2020 during the pandemic when DHL was processing a record number of parcels.

“Small and large companies were counting on us to keep their businesses alive,” Santon said. “And yet, during such a precarious time in business, DHL was still looking for ways to give back to communities in need.”

DHL had already been the Van Gogh Museum’s logistics partner for two years at this point, and the two began exploring how they could unite efforts to have a positive impact on the next generation.

“Combining our two organizational strengths – the art education experience of the Van Gogh Museum with the global reach of DHL Express – was a no-brainer,” Santon said. “‘Heart for Art’ was born, an educational program to teach and inspire children for whom art education is not always accessible through the art and life story of Vincent van Gogh.”

Starting in 2022, the initiative called on DHL to transport replicas of Van Gogh’s work and teaching supplies from Amsterdam to the U.S. This included everything needed to execute the program in schools, including 3D replicas of Van Gogh’s art and instructional tools for teachers to educate students about the life and work of the famous Dutch artist.

This year, the logistics company and art museum announced an expansion of Heart for Art into Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santon said expanding the reach of the program to Buenos Aires involved a complex logistical network of couriers, DHL’s scheduled air network, and hubs and gateways for clearance through customs.

“Each step requires precise coordination to ensure that all materials, including 3D replicas of Van Gogh’s art and educational tools, arrive on time and in perfect condition,” Santon said. “It’s a testament to our global capabilities and dedication to making impactful programs like Heart for Art a reality.”

Over 50 couriers have supported the program over the past few years. Additionally, 239 Museum Editions of Van Gogh’s art have been shipped from the Netherlands to schools since 2023. This includes “Almond Blossom” to Buenos Aires and Cordoba, Argentina, as well as “Bedroom” and “Harvest” to the U.S.

“Due to the collaboration of DHL and Van Gogh Museum, we’ve exceeded our first-year goal of reaching 20,000 schoolchildren, and we’re on track to do the same for 2024 with 30,000 involved with the U.S. and Argentina combined,” Santon said.

Santon said “GoTeach” is one of DHL’s pillars for social responsibility to empower the next generation of leaders to build the foundation for tomorrow’s economic stability and growth.

“It aims to improve employment opportunities for young people, especially those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds,” Santon said. “Education holds the key to employment and financial independence, and we believe Heart for Art aligns perfectly with our values and mission as a company. Through the program, we empower students with limited exposure to cultural education to explore their creativity, learn more about art history, and maybe even ‘color outside the lines.’”