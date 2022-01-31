Photo gallery: Exclusive images from Canadian trucker protest in Ottawa

What was it like to be in the middle of last weekend’s protest in Ottawa, as truckers and others descended on Canada’s capital in the “Freedom Convoy” to protest the government’s vaccination mandate?

FreightWaves reporter Nate Tabak was on the scene and filed the stories below. He also captured several images from street level in a demonstration that had law enforcement agencies on alert.

Trucker convoy rumbles into Canada’s capital carrying COVID and mandate beefs

Florida trucker in Canada convoy: ‘We’re here to join a movement’

Here’s an exclusive look at Tabak’s photos. (All rights reserved by FreightWaves)

(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)

