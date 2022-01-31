  • ITVI.USA
CanadaNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Photo gallery: Exclusive images from Canadian trucker protest in Ottawa

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Monday, January 31, 2022
1 minute read
A law enforcement official speaks to one of the truckers during the protest in Ottawa. (Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)

What was it like to be in the middle of last weekend’s protest in Ottawa, as truckers and others descended on Canada’s capital in the “Freedom Convoy” to protest the government’s vaccination mandate? 

FreightWaves reporter Nate Tabak was on the scene and filed the stories below. He also captured several images from street level in a demonstration that had law enforcement agencies on alert.

Trucker convoy rumbles into Canada’s capital carrying COVID and mandate beefs

Florida trucker in Canada convoy: ‘We’re here to join a movement’

Here’s an exclusive look at Tabak’s photos. (All rights reserved by FreightWaves)

(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)

(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)
(Photo by Nate Tabak/FreightWaves)

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Monday, January 31, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.