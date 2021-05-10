  • ITVI.USA
    15,096.420
    -3.260
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.490
    0.060
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,070.750
    -4.660
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.070
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.860
    -0.120
    -4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.660
    0.230
    16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.950
    0.110
    3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.040
    -0.090
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.350
    0.100
    3.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Pipelines, bullwhips and death by disruption — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, May 10, 2021
0 51 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about yet another ransomware attack, the bullwhip effect on demand and what the Colonial Pipeline outage means to the bottom line.

Plus, the rise of supply chain education; why truckers are buying dogecoin; where Biden’s infrastructure plan money should go; Steam Logistics on its new domestic offerings; inside the world of team drivers; and live music from trucker Taylor Barker.

They’re joined by special guests Chris Tang, a distinguished professor and Edward W. Carter chair in business administration at UCLA; Steam Logistics President Steve Cox and CEO Jason Provonsha; Daniel Stanton, CEO of Mr. Supply Chain; Taylor Barker, owner-operator of Heniff Transportation Systems LLC; and team driver, Jason Kraft.

Timothy Dooner Monday, May 10, 2021
0 51 1 minute read
Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

