Pipelines, bullwhips and death by disruption — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about yet another ransomware attack, the bullwhip effect on demand and what the Colonial Pipeline outage means to the bottom line.

Plus, the rise of supply chain education; why truckers are buying dogecoin; where Biden’s infrastructure plan money should go; Steam Logistics on its new domestic offerings; inside the world of team drivers; and live music from trucker Taylor Barker.

They’re joined by special guests Chris Tang, a distinguished professor and Edward W. Carter chair in business administration at UCLA; Steam Logistics President Steve Cox and CEO Jason Provonsha; Daniel Stanton, CEO of Mr. Supply Chain; Taylor Barker, owner-operator of Heniff Transportation Systems LLC; and team driver, Jason Kraft.

