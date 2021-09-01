  • ITVI.USA
    15,912.150
    -247.450
    -1.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.804
    -0.026
    -0.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.740
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,911.330
    -244.750
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsParcel

Pitney Bowes announces peak-season delivery surcharges

All domestic shipments will be assessed a $1.50 delivery fee; additional fees will be levied on faster, time-definite deliveries.

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, September 1, 2021
1 minute read
Pitney Bowes announces peak-season parcel-delivery surcharges (Photo: Pitney Bowes)

E-commerce and postal provider Pitney Bowes Inc. said it will impose peak-season parcel delivery surcharges of $1.50 per piece on all domestic shipments, effective Oct. 3.

In addition, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company will levy weight-based surcharges on all shipments requiring expedited deliveries, which is a time-definite guarantee of three days or less. Shipments weighing up to 10 pounds will incur a $1.25-per-piece surcharge. Those levies will climb to $3.85 for shipments weighing 11 to 20 pounds, and to $6.25 for parcels weighing between 21 pounds and the 70-pound maximum, Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) said Monday. 

The expedited-handling charge will be on top of the so-called standard delivery charge of $1.50 per piece, the company said. There will also be a $1.50 surcharge on all deliveries of product returns, it said.

Cross-border international parcels will be assessed a delivery surcharge of $1.50 per piece, Pitney Bowes said.

As what is expected to be the case with other parcel-delivery providers, Pitney Bowes will impose volume caps on shipments that exceed the customer’s forecasts or are not aligned with agreed-upon delivery profiles. Additional fees will be levied on outsized shipments that are too big to be processed by conveyor machines. Pitney Bowes. Parcels consigned for standard deliveries must be inducted into a carriers’ network by Dec. 12 to ensure residential deliveries before Christmas day.

All of the surcharges, except for the levy on returns, will expire Jan. 2. The returns surcharge kicks in Nov. 1 and runs until Jan. 30, in conjunction with the typical holiday return period.

Through a series of acquisitions, Pitney Bowes has evolved from a provider of mail equipment to an e-commerce technology provider. It arranges for parcels to be transported on multiple carriers, but also has a fleet of its own delivery vehicles.

Mark Solomon
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

