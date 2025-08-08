PlusAI and Goodyear team up to enhance autonomous trucks with intelligent tire tech

Autonomous truck technology maker PlusAI recently announced it is collaborating with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The collaboration will look at how tire data from Goodyear’s intelligent tire technology suite can enhance SuperDrive, PlusAI’s fully autonomous virtual driver.
Goodyear’s SightLine technology works by using sensors to deliver real-time information on tire health, road surface conditions and friction levels. This is done by continuous monitoring via a tire-road interface.
A goal of the collaboration is to use this data to further strengthen PlusAI’s SuperDrive virtual driver, using the data to optimize vehicle performance and improve reliability in a wide range of driving environments.
“PlusAI’s leadership in autonomous trucking is built on innovative technology, deep collaborations, and rigorous validation,” said Shawn Kerrigan, chief operating officer and co-founder of PlusAI, in a press release. “Our collaboration with Goodyear and their SightLine technology will give us additional vehicle data to further enhance the performance of our SuperDrive system under real-world conditions as we gear up for the commercial launch of factory-built autonomous trucks.”
PlusAI has spent the last nine years developing its virtual driver software and has deployed autonomous driving technology across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company notes in the release its software has logged more than 5 million miles of driving.
“Our collaboration with PlusAI marks a significant step forward in integrating tire intelligence into autonomous trucking,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Goodyear, in the release. “By embedding our cutting-edge SightLine technology into factory-built autonomous trucks outfitted with SuperDrive, we’re helping to elevate vehicle performance, safety, and operational efficiency from the ground up.”
PlusAI’s autonomy partners include multiple global OEMs including Traton Group, Hyundai and Iveco — who will factory-build the trucks, validate, deliver, then provide support for the SuperDrive-powered autonomous vehicles.
The release notes that PlusAI and its partners are targeting the commercial launch of its SuperDrive-enabled, factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027, beginning in the United States and then expanding into Europe.