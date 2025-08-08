PlusAI and Goodyear team up to enhance autonomous trucks with intelligent tire tech

Autonomous truck technology maker PlusAI recently announced it is collaborating with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The collaboration will look at how tire data from Goodyear’s intelligent tire technology suite can enhance SuperDrive, PlusAI’s fully autonomous virtual driver.

Goodyear’s SightLine technology works by using sensors to deliver real-time information on tire health, road surface conditions and friction levels. This is done by continuous monitoring via a tire-road interface.

A goal of the collaboration is to use this data to further strengthen PlusAI’s SuperDrive virtual driver, using the data to optimize vehicle performance and improve reliability in a wide range of driving environments.

“PlusAI’s leadership in autonomous trucking is built on innovative technology, deep collaborations, and rigorous validation,” said Shawn Kerrigan, chief operating officer and co-founder of PlusAI, in a press release. “Our collaboration with Goodyear and their SightLine technology will give us additional vehicle data to further enhance the performance of our SuperDrive system under real-world conditions as we gear up for the commercial launch of factory-built autonomous trucks.”