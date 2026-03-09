PlusAI unveils major upgrade to autonomous trucking platform

PlusAI rolled out SuperDrive 6.0, adding night driving and construction-zone handling to its autonomous trucking software — two capabilities the Santa Clara-based company says could finally make around-the-clock driverless freight operations a reality.
The release arrives as PlusAI pushes toward a 2027 deadline for scalable fully driverless commercial deployment using factory-built trucks. The company has logged more than 7 million miles of real-world driving across the U.S., Europe and Asia to get there.
“SuperDrive 6.0 isn’t an incremental update; it’s a major advancement of what an autonomous ‘brain’ can do,” said David Liu, chief executive officer and co-founder of PlusAI. “By adding night driving and construction-zone handling, autonomous trucks with SuperDrive could achieve 24/7 commercial operations. By doubling our predictive accuracy and supercharging our AI development pipeline, we have the potential to accelerate our development and expand our operating environment faster.”
The announcement comes as PlusAI advances toward becoming publicly listed through a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp. IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).
Autonomous trucks running SuperDrive 6.0 are hauling commercial loads in Texas right now. The construction-zone capability is live, with night driving slated to roll out in the coming weeks on customer routes.
The operational math is straightforward: overnight 24/7 freight deliveries could potentially more than double truck utilization, according to PlusAI. And the safety case carries weight in Texas, where thousands of traffic accidents occur in construction zones each year because of speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes.
The economics of autonomous vehicle development received equal attention. Through auto-labeling, imitation learning and reinforcement learning, PlusAI cut AI training time by a factor of 10 and slashed data-labeling costs by two-thirds.
“From internal validation of a major feature to its deployment into commercial freight operations can take just weeks,” Liu said.
At the technical core sits a new Transformer-based “Reflex” layer within the PlusAI AV 2.0 architecture, combining large-scale perception with advanced motion forecasting. The motion forecasting sub-model achieves a twofold improvement in predicting trajectories of dynamic actors such as merging vehicles, pedestrians and lane-changing traffic. That translates to safer and smoother real-time decision-making.
Hardware-wise, the system distributes compute across multi-node, high-performance systems-on-chip including NVIDIA DRIVE Orin and Thor. More critically for commercial operators, the architecture maintains performance through sensor degradation, calibration drift and partial hardware failure. Those edge cases separate a demo from a deployable product.
PlusAI recently secured four International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications, a signal the company is checking regulatory and quality boxes ahead of commercial launch.
PlusAI’s partner ecosystem spans global manufacturing OEMs including TRATON GROUP’s Scania, MAN and International brands, Hyundai Motor Co. and Iveco Group, alongside technology and logistics partners NVIDIA, Bosch, DSV and Goodyear.