PlusAI unveils major upgrade to autonomous trucking platform

PlusAI rolled out SuperDrive 6.0, adding night driving and construction-zone handling to its autonomous trucking software — two capabilities the Santa Clara-based company says could finally make around-the-clock driverless freight operations a reality.

The release arrives as PlusAI pushes toward a 2027 deadline for scalable fully driverless commercial deployment using factory-built trucks. The company has logged more than 7 million miles of real-world driving across the U.S., Europe and Asia to get there.

“SuperDrive 6.0 isn’t an incremental update; it’s a major advancement of what an autonomous ‘brain’ can do,” said David Liu, chief executive officer and co-founder of PlusAI. “By adding night driving and construction-zone handling, autonomous trucks with SuperDrive could achieve 24/7 commercial operations. By doubling our predictive accuracy and supercharging our AI development pipeline, we have the potential to accelerate our development and expand our operating environment faster.”

The announcement comes as PlusAI advances toward becoming publicly listed through a business combination with Churchill Capital Corp. IX (Nasdaq: CCIX).