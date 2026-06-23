PM Intervals are your lifecycle extension

Every original equipment manufacturer publishes a preventive maintenance schedule for the commercial vehicles it produces. Freightliner has one. Peterbilt has one. Kenworth has one. International has one. The trailer manufacturers have them. The component manufacturers for brakes, axles, suspensions and drivelines have them. These schedules are not arbitrary. They are engineered from failure data, wear rates, and operating condition assumptions, and they represent the manufacturer’s best determination of how often a component needs to be inspected, serviced or replaced to prevent in-service failure.

Most fleets do not follow them. Not because the schedules are wrong, but because following them costs money, and money in trucking is tight. A fleet that moves its PM interval from 15,000 miles to 25,000 miles across a 100-truck fleet running 120,000 miles per year saves approximately 400 PM services annually. At a fully burdened cost of $300 to $500 per PM A service, that is $120,000 to $200,000 a year in reduced maintenance spending. On a spreadsheet, that looks like efficiency. On the road, it looks like brake adjustment failures, hub seal leaks, and out-of-service violations that cost more to resolve than the deferred maintenance saved.

What the violation data shows

The relationship between PM frequency and roadside violation rates shows up in FMCSA inspection data every day. Carriers with high vehicle maintenance BASIC percentiles are not randomly distributed across the fleet population. They cluster around specific violation types, and those types tell a story about what went wrong and where.

Brake adjustment violations, which account for a significant share of vehicle out-of-service orders, are overwhelmingly a PM program failure. A brake that goes out of adjustment between scheduled services is a brake that was either not adjusted at the last PM or was adjusted on an interval that does not match the wear rate of the operating environment. A truck running mountain grades in the Pacific Northwest wears brake linings at a different rate than a truck running flat Interstate in Nebraska. The PM interval has to account for that difference. A fleet running a single interval across all equipment, regardless of route, terrain, or load profile, will produce brake violations, and those violations will concentrate on the trucks running the hardest duty cycles.

Hub seal failures follow the same pattern. A hub seal that fails at 23,000 miles was not going to be caught by a PM A at 25,000 miles. It would have been caught at 15,000 miles. The difference between those two intervals is the difference between a $50 seal replacement in the shop and a roadside out-of-service order that costs the carrier a tow, a road service call, a delayed load, and a violation on its BASIC score that stays in the system for 24 months. The cost of the extended interval The fleet financial manager who extends the PM interval sees a reduction in parts spending, shop labor hours and vehicle downtime. Those savings are real and they are measurable. What does not appear on the same report is the cost of the violations those extended intervals produce. An out-of-service violation at the roadside costs the carrier an immediate delay, typically four to eight hours for a brake-related OOS, while the vehicle is repaired or towed to a shop. It costs the load, which may be refused or rebooked. It costs the driver, who is unpaid during the delay. It costs the BASIC score, which affects the carrier’s ability to pass broker vetting, win bids on contract freight, and negotiate insurance renewals. It costs the next roadside inspection, because a carrier with an elevated vehicle maintenance BASIC is selected for inspection more frequently under the FMCSA’s risk-based Inspection Selection System. A carrier that saves $150,000 a year in deferred PM costs and incurs $300,000 in roadside repair costs, load claims, elevated insurance premiums and lost contract opportunities did not make a smart trade. The problem is that the $150,000 shows up on one line of the maintenance budget and the $300,000 is spread across operations, insurance, and lost revenue in ways that are hard to trace back to the original decision. The fleet maintenance manager who extended the interval does not see the insurance renewal. The insurance underwriter who raised the premium does not have access to the PM schedule. The broker who rejected the carrier for a high vehicle maintenance percentile does not know why the percentile is high. Nobody connects the dots because the dots live in different departments. What the right interval looks like The right PM interval is a function of the equipment, the operating environment and the failure modes the carrier is trying to prevent. There are ranges that work for most operations, and carriers that stay within those ranges consistently outperform those that stretch beyond them. For a standard over-the-road tractor running 100,000 to 130,000 miles per year, a PM A interval of 10,000 to 15,000 miles covers the safety and lubrication inspection, including brakes, tires, lights, fluid levels and high-wear components. A PM B at 25,000 to 35,000 miles covers everything in the A plus oil and filter service, engine and driveline inspection, and diagnostic code review. A PM C at 12 months covers everything in the A and B plus alignment, scheduled component replacement and the annual DOT inspection required under 396.17. Trailers follow a similar structure, typically on a quarterly, semi-annual and annual cycle. These intervals are what the component manufacturers recommend and what the best-performing fleets in the industry actually run. The carriers that extend beyond them are the carriers that show up in the violation data, and the violation data does not lie. It shows exactly which components failed, when they were last serviced, and whether the interval was sufficient. The answer, more often than it should be, is that it was not.