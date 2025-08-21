Polar King’s New PKM620 Refrigerated Trailer Debuts

As demand for reliable and flexible cold storage continues to rise across foodservice, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive industries, Polar King has introduced its largest standard refrigerated trailer to date. The new PKM620, a 6-foot by 20-foot unit, is designed to give cold chain operators a higher-capacity, energy-efficient option for over-the-road or on-site storage.

The PKM620 builds on Polar King’s established fiberglass, seamless construction, a hallmark of the company’s trailers that prevents leaks, ensures sanitation, and helps maintain consistent interior temperatures even in challenging outdoor environments. The unit can reach sub-zero temperatures and has been engineered with operational efficiency in mind, offering both rear and side entry doors to improve speed and safety during high-volume loading and unloading.

For cold chain organizations handling everything from perishable food and bakery products to pharmaceuticals and biological materials, the expanded trailer size represents a shift toward larger mobile units that can adapt to different legs of the supply chain.

“The PKM620 represents a bold step forward in mobile cold storage,” said Danny Gaviria, national sales manager for Polar King’s trailer division, in a news release. “It combines the size and capability our customers have been asking for with the energy efficiency and reliability Polar King is known for. We’re proud to add this massive unit to our standard line of trailers, and we know it will help customers from day one.”