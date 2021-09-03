Port of New Orleans reopens following closure from Hurricane Ida

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) reopened late Wednesday following a three-day closure from Hurricane Ida, which hammered the area with heavy rain and wind gusts of 172 mph.

Breakbulk operations resumed Thursday, Jessica Ragusa, Port NOLA spokeswoman, told FreightWaves.

“We are resuming limited breakbulk operations, working our first breakbulk vessel moving steel at our tenant, Coastal Cargo,” Ragusa said.

Ragusa said the port anticipates further resuming breakbulk operations by Friday, with terminal operators Gulf Stream Marine and Ports America each working vessels.

“The Mississippi River from Southwest Pass through the Port of New Orleans is open with restrictions for daylight hours only,” Ragusa said.

The port’s New Orleans Terminal is preparing for limited gate and terminal operations to resume on Monday.

Port NOLA officials are still assessing Hurricane Ida’s impact, but initial reports indicate no major damage to the facilities.

Port NOLA is Louisiana’s largest port, accounting for over $100 million in revenue annually and processing more than 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units each year.

It is also the only seaport in the U.S. served by six Class I railroads, which are connected by the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.

“New Orleans Public Belt Railroad operations have also resumed with modified hours of operation between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., to connect with BNSF Railway, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific,” Ragusa said.

Port NOLA, along with dozens of ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast, had been closed since Sunday as Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans.

The hurricane knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana, and left at least two people dead.

Ida’s high winds and heavy rain also caused severe damage to parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Oklahoma betting big on $124M global logistics park

Port Houston signs agreement for $1B channel expansion

Nuvocargo launches more efficient cross-border billing solution